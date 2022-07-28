Previous
DNA by briaan
353 / 365

DNA

Enlarged billions of times, this is a model of DNA. It is called Fibonacci's Genie.
https://enlightencanberra.com/program/fibonaccis-genie/
This is part of a stunning Lightscape displayed at Melbourne's Royal Botanic Gardens.
Brian

@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Maggiemae ace
Who would know that! It looks like what we used to concoct out of coloured paper! But much stronger!
July 28th, 2022  
