Dusk by briaan
Dusk

The bow of a yacht in the foreground is embraced by the glow of the setting sun. Victoria Harbour, Docklands, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia.
27th July 2022 27th Jul 22

Brian

@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
