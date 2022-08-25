Previous
I see you by briaan
I see you

On a walk today, screeches gave away the presence of multicoloured parakeets.
25th August 2022

Brian

ace
@briaan

Maggiemae ace
Its great when you can hone in on that particular sound! That's a brilliant bird!
August 25th, 2022  
