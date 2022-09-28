Previous
Next
On Golden Pond by briaan
Photo 415

On Golden Pond

This evening, the soft blue light was complimented by the glimpse of gold in the clouds. iPhoneXS, Victoria Harbour, Melbourne.
28th September 2022 28th Sep 22

Brian

ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
113% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise