Vertical School by briaan
Vertical School

This model school for Prep-Year 6 students is the first vertical school in the state of Victoria, Australia. Completed for the beginning of the school year 2018. https://www.hayball.com.au/projects/south-melbourne-primary-school/
Brian

@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Renee Salamon ace
Amazing looking building - lovely composition
October 12th, 2022  
