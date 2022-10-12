Sign up
Photo 429
Vertical School
This model school for Prep-Year 6 students is the first vertical school in the state of Victoria, Australia. Completed for the beginning of the school year 2018.
https://www.hayball.com.au/projects/south-melbourne-primary-school/
12th October 2022
12th Oct 22
1
0
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Renee Salamon
ace
Amazing looking building - lovely composition
October 12th, 2022
