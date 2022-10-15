Previous
Up the Yarra River by briaan
Up the Yarra River

The skyline of Melbourne is the backdrop of this image. Looking up the Yarra river towards the city. This is a day after a phenomenal rain event that has resulted in flooding across the state of Victoria.
15th October 2022

Brian

briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
