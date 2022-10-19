Previous
Next
Sunset by briaan
Photo 436

Sunset

Thank you Judy (my wife) for this sunset shot from our 25th floor apartment. On the left, the Yarra River flows out to sea from bottom to top of image. On the right is Victoria Harbour. The Bolter Bridge traverses the scene.
19th October 2022 19th Oct 22

Brian

ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
119% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise