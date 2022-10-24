Previous
Next
Double_Delight by briaan
Photo 441

Double_Delight

My wife, Judy, loves roses. Living in a 25th floor apartment, there is one double-delight in a pot, on the balcony. iPhoneXS with Lightroom Classic
24th October 2022 24th Oct 22

Brian

ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
120% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise