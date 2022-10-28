Previous
Reflections by briaan
Photo 445

Reflections

Luna Park is the amusement centre for Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. In rainy conditions, the scene shows preparation for Halloween. iPhoneXS Lightroom + Classic
28th October 2022 28th Oct 22

Brian

I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
