Lily by briaan
Photo 446

Lily

The white lilies have opened in the flower arrangement at our apartment building. The stamens are amazing. iPhoneXS and Lightroom Classic
29th October 2022 29th Oct 22

Brian

ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Maggiemae ace
You are living in the right place! To appreciate who and what is arranged in this area!
October 29th, 2022  
