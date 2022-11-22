Previous
Reflection by briaan
Photo 470

Reflection

The Bolte Bridge and Victoria Harbour are reflected in the Library of Docklands windows. Early morning light. Melbourne, Victoria, Australia.
22nd November 2022

Brian

ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
