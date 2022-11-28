Previous
Next
Christmas Bon-bon by briaan
Photo 476

Christmas Bon-bon

Standing 3 metres tall, illuminated, this is an example of many of different colours decorating Victoria Harbour, Docklands. Thank you for viewing yesterday's image.
28th November 2022 28th Nov 22

Brian

ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
130% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise