Steam by briaan
Steam

Steam trains fascinate people. This is a shot of Puffing Billy, a very popular tourist attraction in the Dandenong Ranges of Victoria, Australia. For those interested https://puffingbilly.com.au/
3rd December 2022

Brian

Brian
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
