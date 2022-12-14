Previous
Proud by briaan
Proud

While stuck in a traffic jam, I took this shot of a university graduate. I wonder what was said and unsaid?
Brian

I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder.
