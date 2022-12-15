Previous
Christmas cat by briaan
Christmas cat

When the Christmas tree goes up, our cats are fascinated. This is Meteor, a domestic short hair, caught playing soccer!
Brian

@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
