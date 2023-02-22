Previous
Next
Resting by briaan
Photo 561

Resting

Astro, our elder domestic short haired is almost 3.5 years old. He looks so relaxed. Thanks for the view and feedback from yesterday's image. Counting our blessings.
22nd February 2023 22nd Feb 23

Brian

ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
153% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise