Fitzroy Gardens
On a beautiful Autumn day, a walk around Fitzroy Gardens, Melbourne was a treat. iPhoneXS shot looking West, towards Treasury Gardens. Thanks for the views and comments for yesterday's photo.Counting blessings.
6th April 2023
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Such a fabulous beautiful and lush scene.
