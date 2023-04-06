Previous
Fitzroy Gardens by briaan
Fitzroy Gardens

On a beautiful Autumn day, a walk around Fitzroy Gardens, Melbourne was a treat. iPhoneXS shot looking West, towards Treasury Gardens. Thanks for the views and comments for yesterday's photo.Counting blessings.
6th April 2023 6th Apr 23

Brian

ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder.
Diana ace
Such a fabulous beautiful and lush scene.
April 6th, 2023  
