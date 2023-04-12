Previous
South Melbourne Town Hall by briaan
South Melbourne Town Hall

It was built in the Victorian Academic Classical style with French Second Empire features, dominated by a very tall multi-stage clock tower. This 140 year old building is under restoration. For those interested https://www.portphillip.vic.gov.au/about-the-council/projects-and-works/south-melbourne-town-hall-restoration
Super clouds today. Thanks for your view and comments. Always appreciated. Counting blessings
Brian

Judith Johnson ace
A very grand and imposing building, and a beautiful sky
April 12th, 2023  
