Photo 610
South Melbourne Town Hall
It was built in the Victorian Academic Classical style with French Second Empire features, dominated by a very tall multi-stage clock tower. This 140 year old building is under restoration. For those interested
https://www.portphillip.vic.gov.au/about-the-council/projects-and-works/south-melbourne-town-hall-restoration
Super clouds today. Thanks for your view and comments. Always appreciated. Counting blessings
12th April 2023
12th Apr 23
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Judith Johnson
ace
A very grand and imposing building, and a beautiful sky
April 12th, 2023
