Autumn by briaan
Autumn

Today this tree drew me like a magnet does metal. Radiant red leaves. Those north of the equator, enjoy spring while we enjoy autumn. Thanks for the views for yesterday's pic. Counting blessings.
19th April 2023 19th Apr 23

Brian

@briaan
