Photo 617
Autumn
Today this tree drew me like a magnet does metal. Radiant red leaves. Those north of the equator, enjoy spring while we enjoy autumn. Thanks for the views for yesterday's pic. Counting blessings.
19th April 2023
19th Apr 23
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
