Previous
Photo 686
Twilight Dawn
This morning, the scene from our 25th floor balcony was breathtaking. Less than an hour before dawn, Melbourne looks so good!
Thanks for your views, comments and favs.
Counting my blessings.
27th June 2023
27th Jun 23
3
0
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
7
3
365
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
27th June 2023 7:12am
Diana
Wonderful capture of this amazing early morning scene and colours.
June 27th, 2023
Brian
@ludwigsdiana
though cold (11 deg C), the view was exceptional.
June 27th, 2023
Wylie
lovely colours
June 27th, 2023
