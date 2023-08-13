Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 732
Morning ride
About 8 minutes after sunrise in Melbourne. This is taken from our 25th floor apartment window, looking west. For a few minutes the 2 hot air balloons were visible.
Thanks for the views, comments and fav for Uncle and Nephew
Counting blessings
13th August 2023
13th Aug 23
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
732
photos
46
followers
36
following
200% complete
View this month »
725
726
727
728
729
730
731
732
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
13th August 2023 7:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Babs
ace
What a wonderful view. The balloons are a lovely bonus fav
August 13th, 2023
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful shot. A beautiful early morning view of Melbourne and the balloons give it some extra colour
August 13th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close