Morning ride by briaan
Morning ride

About 8 minutes after sunrise in Melbourne. This is taken from our 25th floor apartment window, looking west. For a few minutes the 2 hot air balloons were visible.
Brian

@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Babs ace
What a wonderful view. The balloons are a lovely bonus fav
August 13th, 2023  
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful shot. A beautiful early morning view of Melbourne and the balloons give it some extra colour
August 13th, 2023  
