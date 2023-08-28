Sign up
Photo 747
Photo 747
twilight moon
Tonight's moon was so high in the sky that I improvised with a pot plant as the foreground from our 25th floor balcony. iPhoneXS and LR Classic
Thanks sincerely for views, comments and favs for yesterday's image.
Counting blessings
28th August 2023
28th Aug 23
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
747
photos
48
followers
38
following
740
741
742
743
744
745
746
747
Peter Dulis
ace
nice one :)
August 28th, 2023
