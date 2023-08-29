Sign up
Previous
Photo 748
Golden harbour
This morning, about 15 minutes after dawn, this shows a view across Victoria Harbour, Docklands, Melbourne. The Marvel Stadium, a local sports facility is in the background.
Thanks for your views and comments for yesterday's shot.
Counting blessings
29th August 2023
29th Aug 23
3
3
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
748
photos
48
followers
38
following
741
742
743
744
745
746
747
748
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
29th August 2023 7:07am
Privacy
Public
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice one :)
August 29th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
Fabulous
August 29th, 2023
Mags
ace
Love the sky and reflections!
August 29th, 2023
