Previous
Golden harbour by briaan
Photo 748

Golden harbour

This morning, about 15 minutes after dawn, this shows a view across Victoria Harbour, Docklands, Melbourne. The Marvel Stadium, a local sports facility is in the background.
Thanks for your views and comments for yesterday's shot.
Counting blessings
29th August 2023 29th Aug 23

Brian

ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
204% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
Nice one :)
August 29th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
Fabulous
August 29th, 2023  
Mags ace
Love the sky and reflections!
August 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise