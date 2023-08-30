Previous
Blue Moon by briaan
Blue Moon

What a sight when the clouds cleared!
Brian

John Falconer ace
Well done ! I’m in Sydney with juges storms. I’ll have to go out and see if it’s cleared up. Is this in Melbourne?
August 30th, 2023  
Brian ace
@johnfalconer yes John. Viewd from our 25th floor balcony. I thought the clouds were going to spoil the blue moon. Good luck in Sydney.
August 30th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
i like it
August 30th, 2023  
