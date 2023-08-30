Sign up
Previous
Photo 749
Blue Moon
What a sight when the clouds cleared!
Thanks for your views, comments and favs for yesterday's pic.
Counting blessings
30th August 2023
30th Aug 23
3
1
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
749
photos
48
followers
38
following
742
743
744
745
746
747
748
749
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
30th August 2023 6:50pm
John Falconer
ace
Well done ! I’m in Sydney with juges storms. I’ll have to go out and see if it’s cleared up. Is this in Melbourne?
August 30th, 2023
Brian
ace
@johnfalconer
yes John. Viewd from our 25th floor balcony. I thought the clouds were going to spoil the blue moon. Good luck in Sydney.
August 30th, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
i like it
August 30th, 2023
