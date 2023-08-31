Previous
Moon over Melbourne by briaan
Moon over Melbourne

From the 25th floor balcony of our apartment, the views were amazing once the clouds cleared.
Thanks for the views, comments and favs for last night's pic of the super moon.
Counting blessings
