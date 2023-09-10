Previous
Night bridge by briaan
Night bridge

Tonight, about an hour after sunset, the Bolte Bridge is gloriously lit. Docklands, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia.
https://www.transurban.com/boltebridge
Brian

I am retired and love photography.
Olwynne
Beautiful. Amazing reflections
September 10th, 2023  
Babs ace
What a fabulous shot, I love the reflections on the water too. fav.
September 10th, 2023  
