Previous
Photo 760
Night bridge
Tonight, about an hour after sunset, the Bolte Bridge is gloriously lit. Docklands, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia.
https://www.transurban.com/boltebridge
Thanks for the views, comments and fav for yesterday's image.
Counting blessings.
10th September 2023
10th Sep 23
2
2
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Olwynne
Beautiful. Amazing reflections
September 10th, 2023
Babs
ace
What a fabulous shot, I love the reflections on the water too. fav.
September 10th, 2023
