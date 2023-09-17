Sign up
Previous
Photo 767
Parkland
Inspired by yesterday's landscape, this is typical of parklands included in the planning of Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. 12mm ultra-wide angle view.
Thanks for your views, comments and favs for yesterday's panorama.
Counting blessings.
17th September 2023
17th Sep 23
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
17th September 2023 1:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
