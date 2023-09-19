Previous
Busy bee by briaan
Photo 769

Busy bee

This morning I enjoyed viewing the various blossoms in the soft light following dawn. I managed to catch the bus bee flitting from one flower to the next.
Thanks for the views, cmments and favs for yesterday's image.
Counting blessings
19th September 2023 19th Sep 23

Brian

ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
210% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Wonderful capture of these gorgeous blossoms Brian, the bee is a great bonus.
September 19th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise