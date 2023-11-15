Sign up
Photo 821
Double Delight
Judy's double delight rose is blooming well.
Thanks for the views, comments, favs and well wishes for Judy and myself. 🙏
Counting blessings
15th November 2023
15th Nov 23
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
821
photos
66
followers
77
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
15th November 2023 2:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Krista Mae
ace
So great! Love it! Thanks for sharing Judy's rose and your photo! I can almost smell its great fragrance. (Missing my roommate's Double Delight!)
November 15th, 2023
Brian
ace
@peekysweets
thank you Krista
November 15th, 2023
