Setting Sun by briaan
Setting Sun

Last night's image from our 25th floor apartment using an iPhoneXS. We live in Docklands, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs. Always appreciated. Awesome to be in the TT for "Double Delight"

Grateful for all blessings
17th February 2024 17th Feb 24

Brian

I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and scene, I love the golden glow.
February 17th, 2024  
Babs ace
Fabulous view. fav.
February 17th, 2024  
