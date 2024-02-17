Sign up
Previous
Photo 915
Setting Sun
Last night's image from our 25th floor apartment using an iPhoneXS. We live in Docklands, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs. Always appreciated. Awesome to be in the TT for "Double Delight"
Grateful for all blessings
17th February 2024
17th Feb 24
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
16th February 2024 8:11pm
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and scene, I love the golden glow.
February 17th, 2024
Babs
ace
Fabulous view. fav.
February 17th, 2024
