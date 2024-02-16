Previous
Silver Muse by briaan
Silver Muse

This cruiseliner was berthed at Station Pier ( https://www.vicports.vic.gov.au/cruise-shipping/Pages/cruise-shipping.aspx) on February 15. This is an HDR7 composite.

16th February 2024

Brian

Bec
Nice - lovely pop of red too.
February 16th, 2024  
Susan Wakely
The lighthouse looks so small in comparison to the ship.
February 16th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd
Huge liner , making the lighthouse look small, Love the pop of red
February 16th, 2024  
