Previous
Photo 914
Silver Muse
This cruiseliner was berthed at Station Pier (
https://www.vicports.vic.gov.au/cruise-shipping/Pages/cruise-shipping.aspx)
on February 15. This is an HDR7 composite.
Thanks for your views, comments, favs for "Blue Hour". Always appreciated.
Grateful for all blessings
16th February 2024
16th Feb 24
3
1
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
15th February 2024 12:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Bec
ace
Nice - lovely pop of red too.
February 16th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
The lighthouse looks so small in comparison to the ship.
February 16th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Huge liner , making the lighthouse look small, Love the pop of red
February 16th, 2024
