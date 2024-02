Cloudscape

Today the cloudscape over Melbourne's cbd was breathtaking. iPhoneXS capture from our 25th floor balcony in Docklands, Melborune, Victoria, Australia.



Today our younger son (45 yrs old) James (Jay) was admitted to hospital to manage his elevated anxiety. I spent time with him last night. So I have been distracted from taking photos. Family first, I say.



Grateful for all blessings.