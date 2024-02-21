Previous
Meteor by briaan
Some of you know we have 2 domestic short hair cats. Astro and Meteor live with us in our 25th floor 2 bedroom apartment. We are their slaves. Meteor agreed to be photographed this evening.

Thanks for your views, comments, favs for "Cloudscape". Jduy and I appreciate your kind words for Jay.

Beryl Lloyd ace
What a perfect pose and a beautiful cat , Love those wide staring eyes ! fav
February 21st, 2024  
Hazel ace
Fab image - and text, Brian!
February 21st, 2024  
Bec ace
How cute is Meteor? Photogenic too.
February 21st, 2024  
