Previous
Photo 918
Meteor
Some of you know we have 2 domestic short hair cats. Astro and Meteor live with us in our 25th floor 2 bedroom apartment. We are their slaves. Meteor agreed to be photographed this evening.
Thanks for your views, comments, favs for "Cloudscape". Jduy and I appreciate your kind words for Jay.
Grateful for all blessings
21st February 2024
21st Feb 24
3
3
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
21st February 2024 7:24pm
Privacy
Public
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What a perfect pose and a beautiful cat , Love those wide staring eyes ! fav
February 21st, 2024
Hazel
ace
Fab image - and text, Brian!
February 21st, 2024
Bec
ace
How cute is Meteor? Photogenic too.
February 21st, 2024
