Previous
Photo 919
Cloudscape-2
After a very hot day 38 deg C (~100 deg F) a cold front dropped the temperature abour 10 C degrees and look at the clouds over Melbourne! iPhoneXS panorama.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs for "Meteor". He received all adoration with royal humility (ha ha)
Grateful for all blessings
22nd February 2024
22nd Feb 24
7
4
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Views
12
Comments
7
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
22nd February 2024 7:01pm
Privacy
Public
Bec
ace
Wow, that’s a stunning panorama - best lighting/cloudscape
February 22nd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Impressive cityscape and clouds.
February 22nd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A super panoramic view - amazing skyscape over the city ! fav
February 22nd, 2024
wendy frost
ace
A brilliant capture love the distant clouds.
February 22nd, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
February 22nd, 2024
Babs
ace
Lovely cityscape
February 22nd, 2024
Sam Palmer
Very impressive view and what a difference in temperature!
February 22nd, 2024
