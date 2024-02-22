Previous
Cloudscape-2 by briaan
Photo 919

Cloudscape-2

After a very hot day 38 deg C (~100 deg F) a cold front dropped the temperature abour 10 C degrees and look at the clouds over Melbourne! iPhoneXS panorama.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs for "Meteor". He received all adoration with royal humility (ha ha)

Grateful for all blessings
22nd February 2024 22nd Feb 24

Brian

ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
251% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Bec ace
Wow, that’s a stunning panorama - best lighting/cloudscape
February 22nd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Impressive cityscape and clouds.
February 22nd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A super panoramic view - amazing skyscape over the city ! fav
February 22nd, 2024  
wendy frost ace
A brilliant capture love the distant clouds.
February 22nd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
February 22nd, 2024  
Babs ace
Lovely cityscape
February 22nd, 2024  
Sam Palmer
Very impressive view and what a difference in temperature!
February 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise