Cloudscape-2.1 by briaan
Photo 920

Cloudscape-2.1

This is the sunny side of yesterday's image. The haze is from smoke generated by bush-fires in the west of the state of Victoria ( https://www.heraldsun.com.au/news/victoria/leave-now-fire-threatens-dozens-of-victorian-towns-thousands-without-power/news-story/02bfda8a46c6d258a2cadf6deac4750f) Thisimage if taken from our 25th floor bedroom with an iPhoneXS, proecessed in Lightroom Classic. On the left is the Yarra River and the right is Victoria Harbour, Docklands

Thanks for the views, comments and favs for "Cloudscape-2".

Grateful for all blessings
23rd February 2024 23rd Feb 24

Brian

ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder.
Dorothy ace
Sorry about the fires.
Hope Jay is doing better.
February 23rd, 2024  
Diana ace
Such a pity that fire is the reason for this stunning capture. Gorgeous clouds and golden reflections on the water.
February 23rd, 2024  
