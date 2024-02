Cloudscape-2.1

This is the sunny side of yesterday's image. The haze is from smoke generated by bush-fires in the west of the state of Victoria ( https://www.heraldsun.com.au/news/victoria/leave-now-fire-threatens-dozens-of-victorian-towns-thousands-without-power/news-story/02bfda8a46c6d258a2cadf6deac4750f) Thisimage if taken from our 25th floor bedroom with an iPhoneXS, proecessed in Lightroom Classic. On the left is the Yarra River and the right is Victoria Harbour, DocklandsThanks for the views, comments and favs for "Cloudscape-2".Grateful for all blessings