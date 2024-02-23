Sign up
Cloudscape-2.1
This is the sunny side of yesterday's image. The haze is from smoke generated by bush-fires in the west of the state of Victoria (
https://www.heraldsun.com.au/news/victoria/leave-now-fire-threatens-dozens-of-victorian-towns-thousands-without-power/news-story/02bfda8a46c6d258a2cadf6deac4750f)
Thisimage if taken from our 25th floor bedroom with an iPhoneXS, proecessed in Lightroom Classic. On the left is the Yarra River and the right is Victoria Harbour, Docklands
Thanks for the views, comments and favs for "Cloudscape-2".
Grateful for all blessings
23rd February 2024
23rd Feb 24
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
6
2
1
365
iPhone XS
22nd February 2024 7:28pm
Tags
haze
bush-fire
Dorothy
ace
Sorry about the fires.
Hope Jay is doing better.
February 23rd, 2024
Diana
ace
Such a pity that fire is the reason for this stunning capture. Gorgeous clouds and golden reflections on the water.
February 23rd, 2024
