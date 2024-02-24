Previous
Pink and a Full Moon by briaan
Photo 921

Pink and a Full Moon

Tonight from our 25th floor balcony, "Pink" performed at the nearby 'Marvel Stadium' with the movable roof open. As it is full moon, this shows the city buildings of Melbourne.

Thanks for your views, comments and favs for "Cloudscape-2.1"

Grateful for all blessings.
24th February 2024 24th Feb 24

Brian

ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
252% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kitty Hawke ace
So close I bet you could hear all the music and singing.......free concert.....:)
February 24th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
February 24th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise