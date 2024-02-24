Sign up
Previous
Photo 921
Pink and a Full Moon
Tonight from our 25th floor balcony, "Pink" performed at the nearby 'Marvel Stadium' with the movable roof open. As it is full moon, this shows the city buildings of Melbourne.
Thanks for your views, comments and favs for "Cloudscape-2.1"
Grateful for all blessings.
24th February 2024
24th Feb 24
2
2
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
921
photos
98
followers
123
following
252% complete
914
915
916
917
918
919
920
921
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
24th February 2024 9:47pm
Tags
fireworks
,
pink
,
full_moon
Kitty Hawke
ace
So close I bet you could hear all the music and singing.......free concert.....:)
February 24th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
February 24th, 2024
