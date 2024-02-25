Previous
Full Moon by briaan
Full Moon

Taken last night from our 25th floor balcony in Docklands, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia.

Thanks for your views, comments and favs for "Pink and a Full Moon". Always appreciated.

Grateful for all blessings.
25th February 2024 25th Feb 24

Brian

I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Babs ace
Lovely night scene.
February 25th, 2024  
