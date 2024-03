Victoria Harbour Promenade

Tonight, the lights of the area near our apartment building paint an interesting picture. The Bolte Bridge with the red lights on the tall columns, as well as the coloured lights along its length. Location: Docklands, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. I like the letter box crop.



