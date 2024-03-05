Previous
Golden hour by briaan
Golden hour

This morning the soft light post dawn touched the clouds in a special way. This is part of Victoria Harbour, Docklands, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. A five minute walk from our apartment building.

Thanks for the views, comments and favs for "Victoria Harbour Promenade"

Jay is home from hospital. 🙏🏻

Grateful for all blessings
5th March 2024

Brian

@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
March 5th, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautiful scene
March 5th, 2024  
Babs ace
What a lovely early morning scene.
Good news that Jay is home again. Hope he recovers quickly now. I am sure you will do everything you can to help him.
March 5th, 2024  
Diana ace
A beautiful early morning scene with lovely reflections. Good news re Jay, hope he recovers quickly.
March 5th, 2024  
