Previous
Photo 931
Golden hour
This morning the soft light post dawn touched the clouds in a special way. This is part of Victoria Harbour, Docklands, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. A five minute walk from our apartment building.
Thanks for the views, comments and favs for "Victoria Harbour Promenade"
Jay is home from hospital. 🙏🏻
Grateful for all blessings
5th March 2024
5th Mar 24
4
0
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
931
photos
102
followers
126
following
924
925
926
927
928
929
930
931
Views
13
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
5th March 2024 7:03am
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
March 5th, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautiful scene
March 5th, 2024
Babs
ace
What a lovely early morning scene.
Good news that Jay is home again. Hope he recovers quickly now. I am sure you will do everything you can to help him.
March 5th, 2024
Diana
ace
A beautiful early morning scene with lovely reflections. Good news re Jay, hope he recovers quickly.
March 5th, 2024
