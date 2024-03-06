Sign up
Previous
Photo 932
Last night
March 5th sunset from our 25th floor apartment window. Location is Docklands, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia.
This is an HDR7 image using Photomatix Pro 6.2 (64-bit) and LR Classic.
Thank you for your views, commsents and favs for "Golden Hour"
Grateful for all blessings.
6th March 2024
6th Mar 24
6
6
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Views
10
Comments
6
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
5th March 2024 7:50pm
Bec
ace
Simply stunning - best city view!
March 6th, 2024
Kitty Hawke
ace
Wow...that is such an interesting sky.......not to mention all the scenery !
March 6th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
An ever changing picture.
March 6th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Fabulous colours
March 6th, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful!
March 6th, 2024
Diana
ace
Gorgeous capture and colours, such a wonderful scene.
March 6th, 2024
