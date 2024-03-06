Previous
Last night by briaan
Last night

March 5th sunset from our 25th floor apartment window. Location is Docklands, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia.
This is an HDR7 image using Photomatix Pro 6.2 (64-bit) and LR Classic.

Thank you for your views, commsents and favs for "Golden Hour"

Grateful for all blessings.
Brian

Bec
Simply stunning - best city view!
March 6th, 2024  
Kitty Hawke
Wow...that is such an interesting sky.......not to mention all the scenery !
March 6th, 2024  
Susan Wakely
An ever changing picture.
March 6th, 2024  
Judith Johnson
Fabulous colours
March 6th, 2024  
Mags
Beautiful!
March 6th, 2024  
Diana
Gorgeous capture and colours, such a wonderful scene.
March 6th, 2024  
