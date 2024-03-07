Previous
Golden Morning by briaan
Photo 933

Golden Morning

On March 6th Melbourne looked like this from our 25th floor balcony. The colours were remarkable.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs for "Last_Night". Greatly appreciated.

Grateful for all blessings
7th March 2024

Brian

@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Kitty Hawke
You do have some fabulous skies..........and such lovely views too.
March 7th, 2024  
