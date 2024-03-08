Previous
Hot Air Balloons by briaan
Hot Air Balloons

Viewed from our 25th floor balcony, these balloons tracked across giving their passengers a remarkable view. This was taken the morning of the 6th of March 2024.

8th March 2024 8th Mar 24

Brian

ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
John ace
Exemplary composition! Love the balloons and sunrise!
March 8th, 2024  
Dianne ace
What a fabulous view and lighting too.
March 8th, 2024  
Bec ace
Wow, stunning!
March 8th, 2024  
Babs ace
Wow amazing huge fav
March 8th, 2024  
Diana ace
A stunning capture and sight, so beautifully framed.
March 8th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Oh so nicely framed.
March 8th, 2024  
Wylie ace
Beautiful
March 8th, 2024  
