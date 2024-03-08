Sign up
Previous
Photo 934
Hot Air Balloons
Viewed from our 25th floor balcony, these balloons tracked across giving their passengers a remarkable view. This was taken the morning of the 6th of March 2024.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs for "Golden Morning".
Grateful for all blessings
8th March 2024
8th Mar 24
7
6
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Views
13
Comments
7
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
6th March 2024 7:10am
John
ace
Exemplary composition! Love the balloons and sunrise!
March 8th, 2024
Dianne
ace
What a fabulous view and lighting too.
March 8th, 2024
Bec
ace
Wow, stunning!
March 8th, 2024
Babs
ace
Wow amazing huge fav
March 8th, 2024
Diana
ace
A stunning capture and sight, so beautifully framed.
March 8th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Oh so nicely framed.
March 8th, 2024
Wylie
ace
Beautiful
March 8th, 2024
