Previous
Berries by briaan
Photo 935

Berries

The flower arrangement in the lobby of our apartment building includes some plants that I need to look up. These red berries stand out against the dark background.

Thanks for your views, comments and favs for "Hot Air Balloons". Much appreciated.

Jay is in hospital being treated for cellulitis. Very painful calves and feet.

Grateful for all blessings
9th March 2024 9th Mar 24

Brian

ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
256% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise