Previous
Photo 935
Berries
The flower arrangement in the lobby of our apartment building includes some plants that I need to look up. These red berries stand out against the dark background.
Thanks for your views, comments and favs for "Hot Air Balloons". Much appreciated.
Jay is in hospital being treated for cellulitis. Very painful calves and feet.
Grateful for all blessings
9th March 2024
9th Mar 24
0
2
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
935
photos
102
followers
126
following
256% complete
View this month »
928
929
930
931
932
933
934
935
Views
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
9th March 2024 5:30pm
