Previous
Photo 936
Shadows
Taken yesterday in the lobby of our 30 floor apartment building. The flowers are illuminated by a spot light mounted in the high ceiling. Full flower arrangement tomorrow.
Thanks for your views, comments and favs for "Berries".
Jay responding to antibiotics and discharged from hospital this evening.
Grateful for all blessings
10th March 2024
10th Mar 24
2
1
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
9th March 2024 5:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Boxplayer
ace
Nicely done with those shadows
March 10th, 2024
Babs
ace
Lovely shot. Glad Jay is on the mend again. He is having a rough time at the moment isn't he.
March 10th, 2024
