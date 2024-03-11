Previous
Flower Arrrangement by briaan
Photo 937

Flower Arrrangement

As promised, here is the full flower arrangement in the apartment building lobby. Melbourne has had three successive days with maximum temperatures of 37 deg. C (98.6 deg. F) or more.

Thanks for the views, comments and favs for "Shadows". Much appreciated.

Antibiotics are dealing with Jay's cellulitis. Jay's seeking mental health treatment.

Grateful for all blessings
11th March 2024 11th Mar 24

Brian

Babs ace
What a beautiful arrangement. I do hope Jay can get the help he needs
March 11th, 2024  
