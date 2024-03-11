Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 937
Flower Arrrangement
As promised, here is the full flower arrangement in the apartment building lobby. Melbourne has had three successive days with maximum temperatures of 37 deg. C (98.6 deg. F) or more.
Thanks for the views, comments and favs for "Shadows". Much appreciated.
Antibiotics are dealing with Jay's cellulitis. Jay's seeking mental health treatment.
Grateful for all blessings
11th March 2024
11th Mar 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
937
photos
102
followers
126
following
256% complete
View this month »
930
931
932
933
934
935
936
937
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
9th March 2024 5:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Babs
ace
What a beautiful arrangement. I do hope Jay can get the help he needs
March 11th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close