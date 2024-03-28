Sign up
Previous
Photo 954
MV Sycamore
On 24 March this year this Australian Navy training vessel was berthed at Station Pier, Port Melbourne. [
https://www.vicports.vic.gov.au/cruise-shipping/Pages/cruise-shipping.aspx
]
For more information on this vessel see
https://www.vicports.vic.gov.au/cruise-shipping/Pages/cruise-shipping.aspx.
Navy Helicopter pilots are trained on the Sycamore, a Multi-Role Aviation Training Vessel (MATV)
Thank you for yoiur views, comments and favs for "Lunar". I enjoy taking night shots.
Happy Easter everyone.
Grateful for all blessings.
28th March 2024
28th Mar 24
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
954
photos
101
followers
126
following
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
24th March 2024 2:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
multi-role aviation training vessel (matv)
Susan Wakely
ace
Blending in with the buildings on the jetty.
March 28th, 2024
