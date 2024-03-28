Previous
MV Sycamore by briaan
MV Sycamore

On 24 March this year this Australian Navy training vessel was berthed at Station Pier, Port Melbourne. [ https://www.vicports.vic.gov.au/cruise-shipping/Pages/cruise-shipping.aspx]
For more information on this vessel see https://www.vicports.vic.gov.au/cruise-shipping/Pages/cruise-shipping.aspx.
Navy Helicopter pilots are trained on the Sycamore, a Multi-Role Aviation Training Vessel (MATV)

Thank you for yoiur views, comments and favs for "Lunar". I enjoy taking night shots.

Happy Easter everyone.

Grateful for all blessings.
28th March 2024 28th Mar 24

Brian

ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Susan Wakely ace
Blending in with the buildings on the jetty.
