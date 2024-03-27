Sign up
Photo 953
Photo 953
Lunar
March 25 shot of the full moon over Melbourne.
Thanks for your views, comments and favs for "Tracking the Full Moon". Much appreciated.
Grateful for all blessings.
27th March 2024
27th Mar 24
4
3
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
953
photos
101
followers
126
following
261% complete
View this month »
953
Views
5
5
Comments
4
4
Fav's
3
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
25th March 2024 8:03pm
Public
Trending
full moon
Mags
ace
I love these night shots of yours. =)
March 27th, 2024
Lou Ann
ace
This is incredible!
March 27th, 2024
Zilli
Delightful!
March 27th, 2024
Diana
ace
Stunning capture and sight.
March 27th, 2024
