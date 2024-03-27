Previous
Lunar by briaan
Photo 953

Lunar

March 25 shot of the full moon over Melbourne.

Thanks for your views, comments and favs for "Tracking the Full Moon". Much appreciated.

Grateful for all blessings.
27th March 2024 27th Mar 24

Brian

ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Mags ace
I love these night shots of yours. =)
March 27th, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
This is incredible!
March 27th, 2024  
Zilli
Delightful!
March 27th, 2024  
Diana ace
Stunning capture and sight.
March 27th, 2024  
