Previous
Photo 952
Tracking the Full Moon
With clear skies it was possible to track the full moon as it rose over Melbourne on 25th March. These shots were 6 minutes apart. Processed with LR Classic and Photoshop 2024.
Thank very much for your views, comments and favs for "Melbourne Moon".
Thanks for TT rating for "Gumnuts" in week 707; "Hot Air Balloons" week 708 and "Wow!" week 709.
Grateful for all blessings
26th March 2024
26th Mar 24
2
1
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments: 2
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
25th March 2024 8:33pm
Privacy
Public
Joan Robillard
ace
Cool
March 26th, 2024
Laura
ace
Brilliant.
March 26th, 2024
