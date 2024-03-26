Previous
Tracking the Full Moon by briaan
Tracking the Full Moon

With clear skies it was possible to track the full moon as it rose over Melbourne on 25th March. These shots were 6 minutes apart. Processed with LR Classic and Photoshop 2024.

Thank very much for your views, comments and favs for "Melbourne Moon".
Thanks for TT rating for "Gumnuts" in week 707; "Hot Air Balloons" week 708 and "Wow!" week 709.

Grateful for all blessings
26th March 2024 26th Mar 24

Brian

@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Joan Robillard ace
Cool
March 26th, 2024  
Laura ace
Brilliant.
March 26th, 2024  
