Today I witnessed the complicated process of installing the masts into the Alma Doepel. This fine ship is undergoing restoration in a workshop on the edge of Victoria Harbour, Docklands. For thos who are interested in the ship here is a link to explore - https://www.almadoepel.com.au/ A huge floating crane and skilled workers combined well to make the job look a simple.Thanks for your view, comments and favs for "Good morning". Greatly appreciated.Grateful for all blessings