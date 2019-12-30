Previous
Next
Beach life by brigette
144 / 365

Beach life

A fairly typical beach scene in New Zealand. Kids digging holes to goodness knows where!! Shame about the cloudy sky, but it didn't actually rain!
30th December 2019 30th Dec 19

Brigette

ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
39% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely shot and beach scene.
January 3rd, 2020  
Amy Shaylor
Fun shot. I like the cloudy sky and the mountains in the background :)
January 3rd, 2020  
Peter H ace
Nice real-life shot.
January 3rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise